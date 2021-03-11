Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
