Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

