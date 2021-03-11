Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
JRI opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $14.86.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
