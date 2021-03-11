Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

JRI opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.