Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.