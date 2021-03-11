Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 743.8% in February

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a growth of 743.8% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 8,568 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $115,496.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,391.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,364,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 353,765 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,500,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,152. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

