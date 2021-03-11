Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NRK stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
