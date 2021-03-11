Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NRK stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

