Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

