Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.