Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE NMT opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.14.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
