Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 94.4% in February

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 11th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:JGH traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,020. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
