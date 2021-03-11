Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NEV opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $17.09.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.