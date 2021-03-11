Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $12.66 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

