Nutrien Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,214 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 563% compared to the average volume of 636 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,655,000 after buying an additional 372,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.