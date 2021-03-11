Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.98

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 14311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $68,895,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

