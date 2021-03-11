NuCypher Market Capitalization Hits $273.87 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. NuCypher has a market cap of $273.87 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00501424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00533707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075743 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,122,694,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

