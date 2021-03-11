Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,917.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $16,917.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

