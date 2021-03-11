Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Joseph Y. Chang Sells 626 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NUS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 519,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,989. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $46,393,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $31,957,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $13,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

