Northland Securities Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.