Northern Trust Corp Sells 136,828 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $593,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

