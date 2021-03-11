Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.