Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.