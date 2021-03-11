Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.