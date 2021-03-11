Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

