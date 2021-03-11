nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,862. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.