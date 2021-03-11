Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Nippon Steel stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

