Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Nippon Steel stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.
About Nippon Steel
