Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

