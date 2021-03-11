Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the quarter. Nielsen comprises about 4.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.38% of Nielsen worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 162.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 4,218,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 346.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $17,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 757,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $7,270,000.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

