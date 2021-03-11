Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $841.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post $841.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the highest is $852.95 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NLSN stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

