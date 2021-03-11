Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.75. 792,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 907,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65.
About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)
Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
