Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.75. 792,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 907,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

