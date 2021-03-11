NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Plans $1.90 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NewMarket has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NEU opened at $395.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.71 and its 200 day moving average is $381.19. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

