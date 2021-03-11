Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

