New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74. Approximately 973,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 932,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. On average, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in New Relic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in New Relic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Relic by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 366,380 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

