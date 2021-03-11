New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 37,113 Shares

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $173,317.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,106,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,839,563.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

