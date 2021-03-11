Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 131.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00190182 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

