NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the February 11th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NURO opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

