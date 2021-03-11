NETSTREIT Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 275.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

NYSE NTST opened at $17.74 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

