Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $512.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,697. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

