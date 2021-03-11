Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $583.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Netflix stock opened at $504.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $543.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

