Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

