Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:NSCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Nesco has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

