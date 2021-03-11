Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NSCO opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Nesco has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

