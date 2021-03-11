Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE NSCO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. 5,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,231. Nesco has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

