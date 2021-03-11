Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:NSCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Nesco has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

