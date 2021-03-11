Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE NSCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

