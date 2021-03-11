Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fall in NEOGEN’s revenues in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 from Brazil due to adverse foreign exchange is disappointing. Despite an impressive top line for the quarter, the business environment across many of the company’s markets remains sluggish and challenging, which is concerning. Contraction of both margins is a downer. Stiff competition and currency headwinds are worrying. NEOGEN’s results in the quarter were lower-than-expected. Shares of NEOGEN have underperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, NEOGEN’s segmental performance was mainly boosted by robust sales of cleaners and disinfectants to meet the pandemic-led requirements. NEOGEN’s international performance was impressive despite the challenging global business climate. Positive customer response for its products buoy optimism.”

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $81.68 on Monday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

