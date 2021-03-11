NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.55

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

