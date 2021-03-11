National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Marc Knuepp Sells 9,988 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$86.36 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

NA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.10.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

