National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$10.78 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.42.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

