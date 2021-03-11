National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVCF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NUVCF traded up $7.74 on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

