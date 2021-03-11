Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $99.30. 1,284,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 896,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,505 shares of company stock worth $15,352,215. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

