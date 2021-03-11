Nash Exchange Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $459,242.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 135.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004376 BTC on major exchanges. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and approximately $459,242.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

