Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 26th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

